Melanson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken on Wednesday.

Seattle selected Melanson in the fifth round of the 2021 Entry Draft. The 19-year-old winger appeared in 54 games with the QMJHL's Acadie-Bathurst Titan, racking up 35 goals and 56 points through 54 contests. It wouldn't be surprising to see Melanson make the jump to the AHL in 2022-23.