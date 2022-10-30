Schwartz scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Schwartz has posted multiple points in three of his last five games. The 30-year-old winger is cruising on offense early in the year, with five goals, five helpers and 32 shots through 10 contests. He's added 12 hits and a minus-6 rating while firmly holding onto a top-six role. Schwartz has been absent from practice lately, but that may be to avoid overtaxing him early in the year -- he's often dealt with injuries throughout his career.