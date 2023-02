Schwartz logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Schwartz set up Yanni Gourde's missile of a shot for the Kraken's fifth goal. This was Schwartz's first power-play point since Dec. 1, and he's picked up just three total points in six games since returning from an undisclosed injury. The 30-year-old winger has 12 goals, 14 helpers, 103 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-11 rating through 46 appearances.