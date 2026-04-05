Schwartz scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Both of Schwartz's points came in the third period, but the Kraken weren't able to catch up to the Blackhawks. These were Schwartz's first points in three games since he returned from a skate cut to the face. The winger is up to 11 goals, 23 points, 76 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 45 appearances. It's another year impacted by injuries -- Schwartz has missed at least 15 games in four of the last six years, which has made him a challenging forward to consider in fantasy on a low-scoring team.