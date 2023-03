Schwartz scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Schwartz opened the scoring at 7:56 of the first period and also assisted on Daniel Sprong's tally in the third. Schwartz has scored three times and added an assist over his last six contests. The winger is up to 38 points (seven on the power play) with 157 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 65 outings in a middle-six role.