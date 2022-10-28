Schwartz scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Schwartz set up a Matty Beniers goal in the second period and scored one of his own in the third. This was Schwartz's second multi-point effort of the year -- the Kraken are known for a balanced offense that doesn't lead to many explosive performances from any individual players. The winger has four goals (all on the power play), four assists, 27 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-7 rating through nine contests.