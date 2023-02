Schwartz scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

Schwartz got a piece of a Will Borgen to net the Kraken's fifth goal, but they weren't able to protect the lead it generated. With three goals and an assist over his last six games, Schwartz is doing alright in a middle-six role. The 30-year-old winger is up to 13 tallies, 27 points, 110 shots, 41 hits and a minus-12 rating through 49 outings.