Schwartz picked up an assist and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Schwartz set up Matty Beniers' second-period tally. The assist gave Schwartz at least a point in five of seven games this year -- he has three goals (all on the power play), three helpers, 22 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-5 rating. The veteran winger continues to look solid in a top-six role for a Kraken team that appears to have a little more pop on offense.