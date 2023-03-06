Schwartz notched two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Schwartz helped out on goals by Alexander Wennberg and Brandon Tanev in regulation. With a goal and four helpers through three games in March, Schwartz has already exceeded the four points he posted in February. The winger's success on offense might not last, but he's a fixture in the Kraken's top six. He has 14 tallies, 18 helpers, 124 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-11 rating through 54 appearances.