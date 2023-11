Schwartz logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Schwartz set up Vince Dunn's insurance tally in the third period. During his five-game point streak, Schwartz has earned two goals and five assists while adding a plus-5 rating. The 31-year-old winger is locked in with a top-six role and power-play time after a sluggish start. He's at nine points, 33 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-3 rating through 11 appearances.