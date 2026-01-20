Schwartz logged an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Schwartz picked up his first point in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him 19 contests. His slow restart has seen him dropped to the fourth line at even strength, though Schwartz remains involved in all situations. The winger is at 16 points, 55 shots on net, 26 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 29 appearances.