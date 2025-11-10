Schwartz scored a goal and took three shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Schwartz ended a six-game goal drought -- a span in which he accrued only two assists -- with a first-period tally in this one. However, the Stars would turn things around to secure the win. Schwartz should continue to see ample opportunities to produce as a top-six forward for the Kraken, but he's scored just five goals so far, as well as adding six assists, in 15 games. He's still on pace to record 20-plus goals for the third time in his last four seasons, though.