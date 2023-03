Schwartz scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Schwartz is now on a five-game point streak, notching three goals and four helpers in that span. The 30-year-old winger has found his offense on a line with Alexander Wennberg and Oliver Bjorkstrand. Schwartz has 16 tallies, 34 points, 128 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-12 rating through 56 appearances this season.