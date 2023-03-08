Schwartz scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Schwartz picked off a pass and promptly fired a shot into an empty net with 18 seconds left in the game. The 30-year-old winger has opened March on a four-game point streak, amassing two goals and four helpers this month. He's up to 15 tallies, 33 points, 125 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-10 rating through 55 outings overall.