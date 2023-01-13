Schwartz scored an empty-net goal on six shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.
Schwartz finished off the game, relieving pressure when he flung the puck into the empty net with 1:50 left in the third period. The goal was his 10th of the season, and he's racked up six points through seven games in January. The winger has 23 points, 85 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-10 rating through 40 contests overall.
More News
-
Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Grabs another helper•
-
Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Sets up breakaway goal•
-
Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Racks up three points in win•
-
Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Registers helper in shootout loss•
-
Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Puts up assist in win•
-
Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Good to go•