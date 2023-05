Schwartz scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Schwartz has racked up three goals and three assists through eight playoff outings. He tied the game at 1-1 in a chaotic first period Tuesday. The winger also has 31 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating in the postseason. Schwartz continues to play with Alexander Wennberg and Morgan Geekie on the second line.