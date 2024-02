Schwartz scored a goal on six shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The tally snapped a six-game point drought for Schwartz. It also helped the Kraken salvage a standings point Monday in a game where they never saw a lead. Despite his slump, Schwartz has remained on the second line. He's at 11 goals, 22 points, 83 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-14 rating through 39 contests overall. He'll need to show more on offense to be trusted in most fantasy formats.