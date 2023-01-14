Schwartz (undisclosed) didn't practice Saturday and will be a game-time call against the Blackhawks, per Alison Lukan of Root Sports.

It's unclear when Schwartz suffered the injury, but it appears significant enough to put his status for Saturday's game in question. The 30-year-old winger has 10 goals and 13 assists in 40 games this season. Ryan Donato would slot into the lineup for Schwartz, if needed.