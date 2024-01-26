Schwartz (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Friday versus St. Louis, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Schwartz missed Thursday's practice, but he joined the Kraken for Friday's optional skate. The 31-year-old has family set to attend what would be his 700th career game if he's healthy enough to play Friday, Benton notes. Schwartz has 10 goals, 20 points, a minus-11 rating, 20 hits and 17 blocks in 31 contests in 2023-24. If he's not available, then Tye Kartye, who is currently projected to be a healthy scratch, will likely remain in the lineup.