Schwartz recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Schwartz was questionable coming into the contest due to a lower-body injury, but he was able to log 17:09 of ice time in the Kraken's season opener. The 30-year-old winger played on the second line, though his assist was on a Matty Beniers goal in the third period. Schwartz has been limited to 44 points in 77 contests over the last two years combined, and he's exceeded 70 games in just three of the last eight campaigns. If he can stay healthy, he could be a depth option for fantasy managers.