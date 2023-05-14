Schwartz recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.
Schwartz has two goals and two helpers over his last four games. The 30-year-old winger is up to 10 points, 39 shots, 19 hits and a minus-3 rating through 13 playoff contests. He continues to be effective on the second line, providing some scoring pop and solid power-play minutes.
