Schwartz scored a power-play goal on five shots and dished an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

This was Schwartz's first multi-point effort since his Jan. 18 hat trick versus the Kings. The 32-year-old winger has four points over his last three outings as he heats up again on offense, but consistency has also been a problem lately. He's up to 21 goals, 43 points (nine on the power play), 168 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-6 rating through 72 appearances. A strong finish to the season could see him end above the 50-point mark for the first time since 2019-20.