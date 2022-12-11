Schwartz (upper body) will return to the lineup Sunday against Florida, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Schwartz has produced eight goals, 15 points, 54 shots on net and 20 hits in 25 games this season. He sat out Friday's loss to Washington with an upper-body issue. Schwartz is projected to be back alongside Alexander Wennberg and Andre Burakovsky in Sunday's contest.