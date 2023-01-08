Schwartz provided an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

Schwartz set up a Jared McCann go-ahead goal in the first period. During a modest three-game point streak, Schwartz has contributed a goal and four helpers. The winger's gone two games in a row without a shot on net, but he's still finding ways to produce. For the season, the 30-year-old has 22 points, 76 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-10 rating through 37 contests. He's one point behind the total he posted in the same number of outings last year, though he's also taken 25 fewer shots.