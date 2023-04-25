Schwartz notched a power-play assist and 11 shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Schwartz had half as many shots as the Avalanche did as a team. The 30-year-old wasn't able to cash in, but his last attempt led to a rebound for Jordan Eberle to bury three minutes into overtime. Schwartz has looked strong in the playoffs with two goals, two assists, 19 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating through four contests. He could be a candidate to move up to the top line with Jared McCann (undisclosed) set to miss Game 5 on Wednesday.