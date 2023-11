Schwartz (lower body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Schwartz's point drought reached five games Tuesday when his night was ended early by the injury. The 31-year-old will likely be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's contest in Toronto. If he can't play, Marian Studenic could draw into the lineup while Tye Kartye may see a larger role.