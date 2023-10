Schwartz (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Schwartz scored his second goal of the season before sustaining an injury. The Kraken didn't provide any details on the reason for the winger's absence, though he did try to play through it briefly in the third period. Schwartz can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Rangers.