Schwartz notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Schwartz has been held off the scoresheet just once in five games in this first-round series. He set up a Morgan Geekie tally in the second period Wednesday. Schwartz has two goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in the playoffs.