Schwartz scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Schwartz got the Kraken on the board at 10:17 of the second period. The tally was his second point in as many games, and it's a welcome sight to see the 32-year-old winger warming up on offense. He's now at five goals, 14 points, 51 shots on net, 18 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 25 outings this season.
