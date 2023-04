Schwartz scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schwartz scored five of his 21 tallies this season over his last 12 contests. It's a solid showing late in the campaign for the 30-year-old winger, who closed the regular season at 40 points, 167 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-17 rating through 71 appearances. Schwartz should remain in a second-line role to begin the postseason.