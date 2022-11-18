Schwartz picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Schwartz helped out on a Justin Schultz go-ahead goal midway through the third period. After a hot October, Schwartz's offense fell apart in November -- he was mired in a six-game slump prior to his helper Thursday. The winger is up to 11 points, 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-7 rating in 17 contests, though he'll need to find his consistency again to help fantasy managers.