Schwartz scored a goal on four shots on a team-high four shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Schwartz extended Seattle's lead to 2-0 in the first period, deflecting an Andre Burakovsky shot past Arvid Soderblom. It's the first goal since Jan. 9 for Schwartz, who'd gone four games without a point. Overall, the 31-year-old winger has 10 goals and 20 points through 31 games this season.