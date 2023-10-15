Schwartz provided a goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
Schwartz scored early in the second period to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead, but Seattle couldn't maintain that edge. It was his first goal and point in three contests this season. He had 21 goals and 40 points in 71 outings in 2022-23.
