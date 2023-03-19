Schwartz scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.
No other Kraken player had more than three shots in the game. Schwartz ended a three-game slump with the tally, which came on a tip of a Vince Dunn shot. Schwartz has 17 goals and 35 points, both being his highest markers since the 2019-20 season. He's added 139 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-13 rating through 60 contests.
