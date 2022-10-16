Schwartz scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schwartz has gotten on the scoresheet in all three of the Kraken's games this year. He's earned two power-play goals and an assist at even strength while adding 10 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating. The 30-year-old winger is seeing time on the second line and it's working. He's been reliable for 50 points in years where injuries don't get in the way too much, and he's off to a positive start through the first week of this season.