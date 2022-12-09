Schwartz (undisclosed) is not at practice Friday, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Coach Dave Hakstol said Thursday that he was unsure as to whether or not Schwartz would be able to play Friday in Washington. Schwartz has eight goals and 15 points in 25 games this season, but has slumped since the start of November, with only three goals and five points in 15 games. He was replaced at practice Friday by Oliver Bjorkstrand, who was skating alongside Alexander Wennberg and Andre Burakovsky. Consider Schwartz day-to-day at this time and questionable to play Friday.