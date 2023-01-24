Schwartz (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Vancouver, Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site reports.
Unless he's able to make a rapid recovery, it's safe to assume Schwartz will miss a sixth straight contest Wednesday. Another update on the 30-year-old winger's status will likely surface prior to Friday's game versus the Flames.
