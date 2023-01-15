Schwartz (undisclosed) did not participate in warmups, indicating he'll miss Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Schwartz has often missed practices this season to manage his workload, but he's apparently dealing with something more serious now. The 30-year-old will be replaced by Ryan Donato in the lineup. The Kraken's next game is a matinee Monday at home versus the Lightning.