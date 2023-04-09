Schwartz (rest) will be scratched for Saturday's game against Chicago, per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

It's not entirely clear why Schwartz is out of the lineup, but coach Dave Hakstol probably wants to rest the veteran forward with the playoffs around the corner. Schwartz has 20 goals and 39 points in 69 contests this season. Over his previous six outings, he recorded three goals and four points.