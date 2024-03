Schwartz (upper body) won't suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, per Allyson Ballard of Davy Jones' Locker Room.

Schwartz exited Friday's game versus the Jets after the first period with the injury, and he'll have to miss at least one full game. With Schwartz out, Tye Kartye is expected to see middle-six minutes while Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will remain in the lineup.