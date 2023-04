Schwartz provided an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Schwartz set up Alexander Wennberg's go-ahead goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. With four goals and an assist over his last eight appearances in the regular season, Schwartz is right in line with expectations in his second-line role. The winger should provide solid offense and a bit of a physical edge in a similar role during the playoffs.