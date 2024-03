Schwartz recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Schwartz helped out on an Oliver Bjorkstrand go-ahead goal in the second period. The assist snapped Schwartz's five-game point drought, though the winger has just two points in his last 13 appearances. It's been a down year for the 31-year-old, who has 23 points, 96 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-11 rating over 45 outings after missing all of December with a lower-body injury.