Schwartz scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Schwartz opened the scoring from the slot just 1:38 into the second period. In the third, he lifted a clearance that Karson Kuhlman got onto for the game-winning goal. Aside from an ugly minus-4 performance Wednesday versus the Blues, Schwartz has looked good in 2022-23. He has three goals (all on the power play), two assists, 19 shots on net and nine hits through six games.