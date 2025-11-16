Schwartz scored two goals on six shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Schwartz opened the scoring at 8:14 of the first period, and he added a shorthanded empty-netter in the third to seal the win. The winger is starting to pick up the pace again with three goals and an assist over his last four games. For the season, he's at seven tallies, 14 points, 38 shots on net, 23 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 18 appearances. He's got a steady spot in the top six and plays in all situations, so Schwartz should find a variety of ways to help fantasy managers.