Schwartz scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Schwartz has three points over his last five games. His goal Thursday opened the scoring midway through the second period. The 31-year-old winger has 13 tallies, 26 points (10 on the power play), 107 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-12 rating over 52 appearances. He may be an option for fantasy managers in deeper formats since he's shown decent chemistry on a line with Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle in recent games.