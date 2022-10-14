Schwartz scored a power-play goal on four shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Schwartz has looked good through two games this year, picking up two points, eight shots and six hits in a top-six role. His tally Thursday came at 5:21 of the first period to open the scoring. The 30-year-old winger has 50-point potential if he sticks in his current role and stays healthy, both of which could be challenges given his injury struggles and head coach Dave Hakstol's tinkering with lines. Schwartz will look to keep things rolling Saturday at home versus the Golden Knights.