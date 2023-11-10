Schwartz scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Schwartz converted on a drop pass from Tye Karyte late in the first period. In the second, Schwartz also had a hand in Matty Beniers' power-play marker. Schwartz is on an eight-game point streak, matching the longest in his career. He's up to seven tallies, six helpers, six power-play points, 39 shots on net, 11 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 14 appearances.