Schwartz (lower body) is expected to miss the next six weeks, per Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times.

Schwartz was apparently injured a week ago versus Vancouver, but he managed to play Tuesday versus the Blackhawks. He left after his first shift in the third period and did not return. It's a big loss for the Kraken as Schwartz was the Kraken's second-leading goal scorer at the time of the injury with eight goals.