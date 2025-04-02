Schwartz (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus Vancouver, coach Dan Bylsma told Scott Malone of Root Sports.

Bylsma described Schwartz as day-to-day, so perhaps the 32-year-old forward will be available Saturday versus San Jose. Schwartz has 23 goals and 46 points in 75 appearances in 2024-25. Seattle will also be without Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed) on Wednesday, while Tye Kartye and Ryan Winterton will draw into the lineup.