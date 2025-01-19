Schwartz scored three goals on six shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Schwartz had two tallies in the first period and then completed his hat trick with an empty-netter in the third. The 32-year-old winger has a total of seven hat tricks in his career, five of which have come in regular-season play. He's put together an excellent January with four goals and four assists over nine appearances. Schwartz is up to 16 goals, 33 points, 111 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 47 outings this season.